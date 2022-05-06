‘Good Catholic’ Madonna Asks Pope Francis for Meeting

ROME — Pop icon Madonna tagged Pope Francis on Twitter Thursday, asking the pontiff for a meeting “to discuss some important matters.”

“Hello @Pontifex Francis —I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear!” Madonna wrote on her feed.

“Its [sic] been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters?” she asked.

“I’ve been ex communicated 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair. Sincerely Madonna,” the post concludes.

In 2015, Madonna boasted to Billboard magazine she had been “ex-communicated by the Catholic Church a few times” (a theological impossibility unless she had been formally reconciled with the Church in between).

“But I also feel like this new pope is kind of groovy, and I think we might be able to get together and have a chat about sex,” she mused.

Again in 2019, Madonna told Australian television presenter Andrew Denton she wouldn’t be surprised if Pope Francis were to meet with her. “One day he might invite me. I think this one might,” she said.

If that were to happen, she would propose to Francis that Jesus Christ would have been favorable to abortion rights, she said.

“Let’s talk about Jesus’ point of view about women,” Madonna dramatized in her hypothetical conversation with the pope. “Let’s talk about it. What do you really think he thought of women?”

“And don’t you think Jesus would agree that a woman has the right to choose what to do with her body? I think he would be open to having that conversation with me,” she said.

