Pro-life advocates in Ireland have denounced government action towards outlawing even silent prayer outside of abortion clinics as a violation of the rights to freedom of speech, assembly, and peaceful protest.

As the Christian Institute reported Wednesday, the Irish government has put forth legislation establishing “buffer zones” within 100 meters of abortion clinics, which would criminalize prayer as well as the distribution of pro-life literature, with fines of up to €2,500 and six months in jail.

According to the proposed legislation, any action aimed at influencing a woman’s decision regarding abortion would be illegal outside hospitals, community care centers, and other locations where abortions could be performed.

The law will introduce “exclusion zones around all hospitals, all GP practices and Well Woman or Irish Family Planning Association services,” RTE reported.

Advocates of the bill hope the process of pre-legislative scrutiny can begin in September to allow for the passage of the law before the end of the year.

Eilis Mulroy, Campaign Manager at the Pro-Life Campaign, said the proposal pushed by Irish Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly sets a “very dangerous precedent for denying freedom of expression and the right to peacefully assemble in public areas.”

“The fact that citizens could be jailed under this proposal for silently expressing a position in public is utterly alarming,” she stated.

Pro-life activist Cora Sherlock said the proposed legislation should concern everyone, regardless of their views on abortion.

“This proposal sets a very worrying precedent, and it should be of concern regardless of your view on abortion,” she said. “The right to freedom of expression, movement and peaceful assembly and freedom to protest have always been held very highly in Ireland and given high priority in the Irish Constitution.”

“Proposed legislation that would infringe on this should ring alarm bells for everyone,” Sherlock added.

