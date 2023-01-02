Dalai Lama: Pope Benedict XVI ‘Lived a Meaningful Life’

ROME — The Dalai Lama has expressed his “sadness” over the death of Pope Benedict XVI, declaring that the German pontiff lived a “meaningful life.”

“I pray for our spiritual brother,” wrote the leader of the Tibetan people Sunday in a letter to the Apostolic Nunciature in New Delhi, “and offer my condolences to the members of the Catholic Church.”

“When I had the opportunity to meet Pope Benedict I found there was much we agreed about in relation to human values, religious harmony and the environment,” the Dalai Lama wrote. “During his papacy, he worked hard to promote these issues. He lived a meaningful life.”

In his letter, the Buddhist leader said that Benedict had contributed much to interreligious harmony and had important lessons to offer the world.

“I have been engaged in dialogue with members of the Catholic community for several decades and have learnt much about their experience,” he wrote. “I believe these exchanges have contributed to a better religious understanding between us.”

“At a time when we are seeing tension in several parts of the world, we can take a lesson from the life of Pope Benedict and do what we can to contribute to religious harmony and global peace,” he concluded.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who led the Catholic Church from 2005 until his resignation in 2013, died in the Vatican Saturday morning at the age of 95. Pope Francis will officiate at his funeral on Thursday.

