Franklin Graham Roots for Openly Christian 49er QB Brock Purdy

Celebrated Evangelical pastor Franklin Graham said this week he is rooting for the San Francisco 49ers for the first time since Joe Montana was quarterback, thanks to the overtly Christian witness of rookie QB Brock Purdy.

“Congratulations to QB Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on their win last night over the Dallas Cowboys! They’re now just one game away from the Super Bowl!” Rev. Graham wrote on Facebook following the 49ers’ 19-12 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.

“In addition to being a super talented football player, I love the fact that Brock Purdy is so open about his faith in Jesus Christ,” Graham told his ten million Facebook followers.

Purdy told the media that his secret is being “a faith-based guy so that’s how I stay grounded” so “at the end of the day I know that I’m not defined by the wins or losses as a person,” Graham noted.

“I haven’t rooted for the 49ers since Joe Montana, but I’m sure pulling for them now!” Graham concluded.

Purdy was nearly overlooked during the 2022 draft process and was finally selected as the very last draft pick of the season, earning him the dubious title of “Mr. Irrelevant,” a nickname coined in 1976 for the final pick of the yearly NFL draft.

He began the season as third string quarterback, but injuries to both starter Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo left Purdy as starter for the remainder of the season.

Purdy is unbeaten in his last seven games as starting QB and by defeating the Cowboys Sunday, he became the first Mr. Irrelevant QB to make it to the NFC Championship.

The rookie has made no bones about his faith in Christ that undergirds his athletic activity and personal life as well.

“You go out there, you prepare as best you can, you get better every single day at practice, and once you get your opportunity, man, it’s what are you going to do with it?” he said. “For me, I believe in the Lord, and I trust in Him. I just go out there, and I just play, you know?”

“Every time I play — no matter what happens — I want others to see God through my actions,” Purdy said. “Every time I step on the field I want to bring Him glory.”

“Even when we lose, I point to God and thank Him for the opportunity,” he said. “Everything happens for a reason; it’s all a lesson from the Lord. It’s a game, it’s not my life.”

After last Sunday’s win, San Francisco will go on to play the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday for the NFC Championship.

