Twenty-seven babies from a Minnesota family have been baptized in the same gown — made from the parachute that saved their patriarch from perishing in World War II.

Bob Pratt was an American airman who risked his life while flying overseas, and only lived to tell the tale because of the “threads of the parachute he grabbed as his B-17 bomber was shot down” over Yugoslavia, KARE11 reported.

Watch video:

His son, Dave Pratt, recounted the heroic story to the outlet.

“It was cold and it was mountainous,” Dave said. “He wrapped himself up in the silk in order to stay warm that night, so it saved his life twice.”

The parachute meant so much to Bob that he brought it home with him, where his mother transformed the silk into a special baptismal gown.

“My grandmother knew she had to do something special with that parachute because it saved her son’s life,” Dave explained. “And it’s more than an heirloom, it’s sacred.”

Not only were Dave and his siblings baptized in the parachute gown, but so were their children.

Now, a third generation is getting to partake in the meaningful family tradition.

Baby Nellie took part in the honor this past Memorial Day weekend at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, becoming the twenty-seventh family member to have been baptized in the gown.

“Without the parachute, I wouldn’t be here, my siblings wouldn’t be here. Our children, grandkids — we wouldn’t exist,” Dave told the outlet. “It gives me goosebumps.”

“I hope my daughter and Nellie, when they get older, they will realize how special this is,” he said, fighting back tears.

“It’s very, very special,” he added.