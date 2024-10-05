VIDEO: Abp. Viganò Calls for Mass of Reparation After Mexican President’s ‘Satanic’ Inauguration Ceremony

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has called on Catholics in Mexico to perform a mass of reparation after inaugural ceremonies for newly elected Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, which included pagan priestesses invoking Mesoamerican deities.

“Sheinbaum, a 61-year-old politician, scientist, and academic, will become Mexico’s first woman president once she succeeds her mentor, outgoing far-left President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the start of her six-year term on October 1,” Breitbart’s Christian K. Caruzo reported.

“The new president-elect, who served as Head of Government of Mexico City between 2018-2023, has vowed to continue the leftist policies of López Obrador and the Morena party, founded by the outgoing president in 2018.”

One of the many ceremonies that took place during Sheinbaum’s inauguration in the capital city’s Constitution Plaza – commonly known as Zócalo – was a pagan ceremony performed by priestesses using incense and fruit, with “their hands raised toward the east, where the sun rises,” the Mexican news channel N+ reported.

“We invoke the nahuales, the deities and the other beings and divine spirits that inhabit this place. We ask for life, enlightenment, and wisdom for the constitutional president, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo,” said one of the priestesses.

According to a Mexican government website, Nahuales are “mythical beings are considered spirits or supernatural beings that possess the ability to transform into animals, they are considered a protective spirit and spiritual guide that accompanies the person from birth to death, coexisting mutually.”

Recently ex-communicated Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, a staunch critic of Pope Francis, largely blamed the pope himself for the ceremony, claiming that Francis has “encouraged” the regression of Catholicism and the ascent of paganism.

“After sixty years of ecumenism (from the pantheon of Assisi to the Pachamama in the Vatican) and the systematic destruction of the doctrine of the uniqueness and exclusivity of the true Church of Christ – the Roman Catholic Apostolic Church – as an instrument of salvation, what prevents us from erecting idols of Baphomet in public buildings and celebrating pagan rites in the presence of the authorities? We are returning to the times of Julian the Apostate, but this time with the encouragement of the one who claims to be recognized as Pope of the Catholic Church,” Viganò wrote on X. “I invite Mexican Catholics – laity as well as priests – to perform a public act of reparation for this satanic ceremony. Sacred Scripture speaks clearly: All the gods of the pagans are demons (Psalm 95:5). Saint Augustine comments: ‘The pagans had demons as their divinities. They called them gods, but in reality they were demons, as the Apostle openly states: The sacrifices of the Gentiles are sacrificed to demons, not to God (1 Cor 10:20).'”

Despite the pagan ceremony’s apparent intent in trying to make Indigenous peoples feel represented in the country’s swearing-in process, Father Alberto Medel, exorcist and coordinator of the Theological Committee of the College of Exorcists of the Archdiocese of Mexico, told ACI Prensa that “in reality, the Indigenous peoples are not what is represented there.”

“I don’t doubt that there are still small groups that worship or venerate the ancient Indigenous deities, but the truth is that our people are deeply Christian Catholic.” Therefore, “their traditions cannot be understood without the Christian faith.”

Medel continued, “What we saw there, to me, gave the impression that it was a script that some of the Indigenous women read, that was written by someone. An Indigenous person doesn’t speak like that, they use terms that ordinary people don’t use, rather it was written by someone, and well, after having been read by such a person, it winds up closing out a performance, but it is not authentically Indigenous.

“This is just a performance; it is a way of ingratiating oneself, not even with the Indigenous people, but rather ingratiating oneself with a crowd that applauds this Indigenous sentimentality because, ultimately, they end up using the supposed beliefs of the people.”