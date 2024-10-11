ROME — Former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Callista Gingrich has published a searing essay slamming the Harris-Walz ticket for their “radical” anti-Catholic policy record.

The individual records of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at the state and federal levels should “alarm Catholic voters,” Gingrich declares, and together they “make up the anti-Catholic ticket that would implement policies that are destructive for Catholics and all Americans.”

Among her more egregious anti-Catholic acts, Harris was a “proud” co-sponsor of the Reproductive FACT Act that mandated that pro-life pregnancy centers display signs advertising abortions available in California.

As U.S. Senator, Harris sponsored legislation that targeted the freedom of Catholics to adhere to their religious beliefs, working to eliminate religious exemptions for certain government mandates that Catholics consider immoral, Gingrich observes.

Harris also co-sponsored the Equality Act, “which would have enabled the government to prosecute faith-based institutions for refusing to hire employees who openly oppose their religious teachings,” Gingrich adds.

While serving on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Harris “showed her vehement bias” when she suggested that a Catholic judicial nominee’s affiliation with the Knights of Columbus was grounds for disqualification.

All of this and more led Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote, to say: “Kamala Harris represents the most vile anti-Catholic threat of any leading candidate for president in American history. She is a candidate of the hard left.”

Meanwhile, Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has also been highly criticized for his extreme policies that attack Catholic social teaching, Gingrich notes.

Walz has “significantly expanded abortion access” in Minnesota, which has some of the most pro-abortion laws in the U.S., Gingrich writes, and he even joked that he was so pro-abortion that Nancy Pelosi told him to “take it down a notch.”

Walz has sought to make Minnesota a “sanctuary state” for those seeking transgender medical procedures, staunchly opposed school choice policies, and mandated that menstrual hygiene products be made available in male bathrooms, Gingrich declares.

While Harris and Walz scramble to gain favor with Catholics less than one month from the presidential election, President Trump seems to have the upper hand with Catholics across America, Gingrich writes.

“Catholics for Trump” is a coalition committed to supporting President Trump and “his mission to protect religious liberty and defend family values,” Gingrich notes, and a recent Pew Research Center poll found that “52 percent of Catholic voters” support Trump.

“This momentum of Catholic support coalescing around Trump is particularly important considering the religious demographics of key battleground states,” she observes, with Catholics making up nearly a quarter of the electorate in Pennsylvania and Nevada, and around a fifth of voters in Michigan and Arizona.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome