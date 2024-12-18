Another Synagogue Attacked in Trudeau’s Canada: Firebombed in Montreal

A synagogue in Montreal, Canada, was set ablaze by a crude firebomb thrown through a window overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, the latest attack on a Jewish house of worship on Prime minister Justin Trudeau’s watch.

The Montreal Gazette reported:

Prayer services at Congregation Beth Tikvah were held outdoors Wednesday morning, as the synagogue entrance was taped off after a crude firebomb was thrown through a window overnight. It’s the second time the building has been attacked in 14 months. The synagogue was the target of a Molotov cocktail in November 2023, one month before Hanukkah. Wednesday’s attack took place one week before the Jewish holiday. … During an inspection at 7:20 a.m., police discovered two windows were smashed in the Federation CJA building [housing local Jewish institutions] across the street. No incendiary objects were found at that location.

Trudeau condemned the attack:

However, it was not an isolated incident. Jewish institutions in both Montreal and Toronto have been hit by gunfire this year.

Critics argue that Trudeau’s anti-Israel policies have encouraged antisemitism. Last month, Trudeau said he would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the orders of the International Criminal Court — which has never taken action against the now-deposed genocidal dictator of Syria, Bashar al-Assad.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.