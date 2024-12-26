Anti-Israel Activists Protest St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Christmas in NYC

Several dozen anti-Israel activists protested outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on Christmas Day, continuing a practice in which they have targeted Christian symbols and the Christmas holiday over the last 15 months.

The Times of Israel reported:

Last year, activists chanted “Christmas is canceled” and rioted in New York. They also shut down a key highway in Chicago leading to O’Hare International Airport, and disrupted Christmas shopping in Memphis, Tennessee.

Pro-Palestinian activists and climate change activists also disrupted an Easter service at St. Patrick’s earlier this year.

