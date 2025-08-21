Family Activist, Christian Talk Radio Host James C. Dobson Dies at 89

One of America’s most influential Christian leaders of the last half-century, Dr. James C. Dobson, has died. The family activist and radio host was 89.

“Dr. Dobson was a pioneer—a man of deep conviction whose voice shaped the way generations view faith, family and culture,” said Gary Bauer, Senior Vice President of Public Policy at the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute, in honoring his passing.

“His bold leadership, integrity, and compassion helped equip countless families to thrive in a world of shifting values. He was a mentor, a counselor, and a steady voice of truth in turbulent times.”

The family institute that bears his name further notes Dr. Dobson was, “A psychologist, New York Times best-selling author, a Radio Hall of Fame broadcaster, and advisor to five U.S. presidents, Dr. Dobson dedicated his life to strengthening marriages, guiding parents, and defending biblical values by championing the central role of family in America.”

The announcement of his passing was first made on social media:

The Dr. James Dobson Family Institute set out the details of his life of service and achievement:

Born in 1936 in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dr. Dobson founded Focus on the Family in 1977, creating one of the largest faith-based organizations in the world. His daily broadcasts were heard on over 4,000 radio stations across North America and translated into 27 languages in more than 160 countries. Following his departure from Focus on the Family in 2010, Dr. Dobson launched the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute (JDFI), continuing his mission through Family Talk, a nationally syndicated radio broadcast offering timeless counsel for today’s families. Dr. Dobson authored more than 70 books dedicated to the preservation of the family, including The New Dare to Discipline, The New Strong-Willed Child, Bringing Up Boys, Bringing Up Girls, Love Must Be Tough, and When God Doesn’t Make Sense which remain staples in Christian homes today. His leadership extended beyond media and publishing as he advised multiple U.S. administrations on family policy, juvenile justice, and child welfare.

Dr. Dobson was a regular visitor to Washington, DC, and played key roles in presidential commissions, with appointments by Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush.

He was tireless in shaping national conversations around pornography, gambling, teen pregnancy prevention, and the sanctity of human life.

Most recently he served on President Donald Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board.

His outreach was maintained through the Family Talk radio show, which is nationally syndicated and is carried by 1,500 radio outlets with more than half a million listeners weekly, according to the institute.

Dr. Dobson is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; their children, Danae and Ryan; daughter-in-law Laura; and two beloved grandchildren.