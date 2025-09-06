PHOTO — ‘We’re Doing God’s Work’: 45 Inmates Baptized at Georgia Jail

Forty-five inmates have decided to start their lives afresh with God at the Thomas County Jail in Thomasville, Georgia.

Not long after Chaplain Dr. Kevin Lamb received permission from Thomas County Sheriff Tim Watkins for himself and other pastors to go “door to door” and share the message of God’s love with the inmates, big things started to happen, WALB reported on Friday.

Lamb and Watkins said 109 inmates prayed to dedicate their lives to Jesus Christ after hearing the gospel, and 45 of them wanted to be baptized .

“Every day we’re doing God’s work and we’re doing God’s work by baptizing people in the Name of the Lord, so I was all for it,” Sheriff Watkins said.

The sheriff’s office shared images of the exciting event as many of the inmates were baptized.

“On September 4, 2025, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office held a baptism service for some of the inmates housed at the Thomas County Jail,” the agency wrote. “Thank you to our Sheriff, Tim Watkins, Capt. Jerome Burgess & Chaplain Kevin Lamb for making this happen. May God Bless You All,”

Lamb said the inmates are being baptized by section and they were allowed to invite loved ones to the life-changing event.

He noted, “To have family support to see and witness this, this is great accountability. They’ve not only made this commitment to God, to themselves, and made a commitment to walk a different path. So, we really hope that accountability will add undergirding as they transition to getting out of the jail and becoming active members of society.”

Officials will hold the baptisms every Thursday so everyone who wants to participate has the opportunity.

Lamb shared the sheriff’s office’s post and said his role in it was an honor.

The news comes after Breitbart News reported on August 29 that a spiritual awakening was happening at the LaRue County Detention Center in Hodgenville, Kentucky, where 18 inmates were recently baptized.

Jailer Jody Perry said, “Today is the reaping of sown seeds. The weather was absolutely gorgeous. It is moments like this that validate our mission here. Our goal is to return better citizens to society. What better citizen can a society have than a Christian?”