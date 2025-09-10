Hundreds of students gathered at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, to pray after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

Photos and video footage show the young people standing in small clusters with their arms around each other as they prayed after learning about the horrific shooting.

“PRAISE GOD FOR THE LIFE OF CHARLIE KIRK Students at Liberty University gathering to pray for the Kirks, our nation, and justice. Charlie inspired a generation, and the world has yet to see what they will do because of him,” the school’s Standing for Freedom Center wrote in a social media post:

Kirk was tragically shot and killed while speaking to a large crowd at Utah Valley University during what is being called a political assassination, Breitbart News reported.

More video footage from Liberty University shows the students kneeling to pray for his family and the nation:

“Tonight at Liberty University, prayers for Charlie Kirk’s family are led by the pastor and accompanied by the entire student body. God will be praised, even on the toughest of days,” Former White House Chief of Staff for President Donald Trump Mark Meadows wrote in a social media post showing the students singing a worship song:

Turning Point USA confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Kirk was murdered by a gunshot during the organization’s “The American Comeback Tour” in Utah.

“May he be received into the merciful arms of our loving savior, who suffered and died for Charlie,” the post read:

Kirk’s assassination is a “dark moment for America” Trump said in a video released Wednesday, per Breitbart News.

“To my great fellow Americans, I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah. Charlie inspired millions, and tonight all who knew him and loved him, are united in shock and horror. Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate, and the country that he loved so much, the United States of America,” he continued, noting Kirk “fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people.”

“He’s a martyr for truth and freedom, and there’s never been anyone who was so respected by youth. Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith, and we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven. Our prayers are with his wife, Erika, the two young, beloved children, and his entire family, who he loved more than anything in the world,” the president stated.