Erika Kirk: ‘I Forgive’ the Assassin — It’s ‘What Charlie Would Do’

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk, said she forgave Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin of her husband.

While speaking at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday for a memorial service for her late husband, Kirk spoke about how her husband “passionately wanted to reach and save the lost boys of the west.”

“Charlie passionately wanted to reach and save the lost boys of the west,” Kirk said. “The young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith, and no reason to live. The men wasting their lives on distractions, and the men consumed with resentment, anger and hate. Charlie wanted to help them. He wanted them to have a home with Turning Point USA.”

“My husband Charlie wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life. That young man. That young man. On the cross our Savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.’ That young man. I forgive him,” Kirk added.

Kirk’s speech comes after her late husband was assassinated while taking part in a Q&A with students at Utah Valley University on September 10.