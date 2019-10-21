WATCH: NH Boy Walks for First Time After Major Skull Surgery

An amazing video has gone viral that shows a two-year-old boy taking his first steps after surgery for a rare disorder.

Branson Figeuroa is seen on the video taking his first steps after major skull surgery for a condition known as craniosynostosis, according to WPVI-TV.

The video, taken in Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, was recorded only two days after the child received the life-saving procedure for the condition that causes his tiny bones to knit together too early, causing restrictions so he cannot grow.

The child’s mother, Heather Figeuroa, said she is sharing the video to raise awareness for the boy’s condition.

