Dancers of all ages from a Utah dance studio dazzled the stage with ballet, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, and holiday classics all to benefit a little girl in need.

The dancers, who took the stage at Payson High School in Payson, Utah, on December, 14, got together to showcase their talents to raise money for two-year-old Hallie Harward, who is fighting neuroblastoma cancer, the Daily Herald reported.

“I found a lump in Hallie’s tummy one morning in late September,” Hallie’s mother, Camille Harward, told the Herald.

“I took her to our family doctor in Moab and they did an ultrasound and found that it was a large tumor with a lot of blood flow around it, but was most likely malignant. I rushed her up to Primary Children’s Hospital, and on Oct. 1, she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer,” she added.

The studio, called Limelight Dance Studio, held its holiday recital as part of its annual “Talent with a Cause” fundraiser that studio director Natasha Baker has led for several years.

Ticket sales, combined with a bake sale and a silent auction, enabled the studio to raise $7,000 for the toddler.

Camille Harward said the night was one to be thankful for after a rough couple of months.

“We were so overwhelmed with the love and generosity that everyone showed us,” Harward said. “We will never forget this beautiful night. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude for this generous gift.

Harward said that one day she hopes to extend the same love that people have shown to her daughter to others.

“Our hope is that when we are on the other side of this journey with Hallie, we will be able to give back in ways that others have shown us,” she said.