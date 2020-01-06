A teacher has admitted to defecating repeatedly outside a public park in Whitewater, Wisconsin, for the past two years.

A deputy with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call October 8 about a complaint that someone had been defecating on a building at Natureland Park and leaving their used toilet paper behind, according to GazetteXtra.

Workers with the park department cleaned up the mess several times by using a power washer and then had to repair the building’s paint.

Brent Brooks of the Walworth County Highway Shop told the deputy that the person had been pooping on and outside the building, which has a working bathroom, up to five days a week and multiple times per day.

He gave the deputy photos taken by a trail camera which identified the suspect as 60-year-old Milton High School English teacher Jeffrey S. Churchwell.

When the officer confronted Churchwell as he drove into the park, the teacher admitted to doing “a No. 2” outside the building. He said he defecated in the park sometimes on his way to school in the mornings because it was convenient.

He added that it was done out of “stupidity” and to be disrespectful.

October 9, Churchwell sent an apology email to the deputy who confronted him and stated that he was “disappointed” in himself.

The email continued:

I have the great opportunity to teach ‘Political Rhetoric.’ In this class, I stress the importance of involved citizenship. And then there I am being a lousy citizen of Walworth County. My hypocrisy now sickens me. As well, after REALLY thinking about why I did what I did, I came to the conclusion that I allowed my thrill-seeking, self-indulgent pride and ego both get the best of me. For that, I am truly ashamed. If the thousand students who—for some reason—respect me and my efforts here … were to discover this flaw?? Well, it wouldn’t be good.

The Milton School District said Churchwell is currently on leave and is set to retire from his teaching position January 16, according to Fox 6.

“Churchwell was cited for disorderly conduct and agreed to pay a $365 fine plus $5,705 in restitution to the county Public Works Department, which cleaned the sites,” GazetteXtra reported.