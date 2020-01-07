WATCH: Double-Amputee Veteran Goes Skydiving for 90th Birthday

An Air Force veteran recently celebrated his 90th birthday by skydiving with his daughter over California’s Lake Elsinore.

“My daughter asked me if I would like to jump with her, and since she was jumping, I said yes,” Stan Rohrer told CBS News. “But I didn’t realize it was going to be such a production!”

Rohrer, who is a retired math and physics teacher, took the big leap with his daughter Linda, who said her father has always been full of energy and fun.

“He can still beat a 20-year-old in tennis. It’s the will and the desire, and I think that really is an inspiration to a lot of people,” she said.

Even though her dad lost both his legs in his eighties due to blood clots behind his knees, that did not stop him from jumping out of a plane at 13,000 feet, according to KMOV.

“He often says he can do anything that he did before. It just takes him longer,” said his wife, Barbara.

The veteran also bikes, kayaks, and plays tennis on a regular basis. He even modified his truck so he could drive himself around and uses pulleys to load and unload his wheelchair and kayak.

“He’s an inspiration. Living is a choice every day, and I think if you choose that, there’s a lot you can do,” Linda commented.

Rohrer said even though skydiving was the craziest thing he had ever done, he would like to do it again.

“It was enjoyable,” he stated, adding, “It was a beautiful view, and I was looking over where I used to hike up in the mountains.”

Rohrer said he makes it a point to keep up with the younger generation for more reasons than one.

“My main philosophy is that I am able to go ahead and adapt myself to younger people and by keeping in contact with younger people, I do what they want to do.”

“People my age, they’re not really that interesting,” he concluded.