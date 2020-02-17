WATCH: Chicago SWAT Officers Rescue Man from Icy Lake

SWAT officers in Chicago, Illinois, saved a man’s life Saturday after he fell into frigid Lake Michigan.

“On the morning after the coldest day of the year, a pair of CPD SWAT officers rescued an individual who had fallen into the freezing waters of Lake Michigan near the 600 block of N Lake Shore Drive,” the Chicago Police Department (CPD) wrote on its Facebook page Sunday.

Surveillance footage showed a man stumbling as he walked near the water, then disappeared from view.

Moments later, a jogger ran past and noticed that the man had fallen into the lake. He tried to wave down several passing vehicles to get help, but no one stopped.

The jogger then jumped over the concrete barrier and kept trying to alert drivers, looking back every now and then at the man in the water.

Finally, he crossed the road and was able to contact emergency crews who arrived soon afterward.

At one point, the camera zoomed in on the man as he struggled in the water.

Moments later, the two SWAT officers were seen running toward the water’s edge to assist the man. Both men tore off their gear and laid down in the snow and ice to grab hold of the victim.

Thankfully, they were able to quickly pull him from the water to safety and administer first aid.

“Wind chills were expected to drop as low as -15 and -20 degrees, levels that could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” NBC 5 Chicago reported Friday.

Following his rescue, the CPD said the man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

“A special thank you also goes out to the individual who looked out for their fellow Chicagoan and flagged down assistance from our first responder community,” the department wrote, adding, “As always, if you see something, say something.”