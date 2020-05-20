98-Year-Old Survivor of Pearl Harbor Beats Coronavirus

An Indiana man who served during World War II as an air force mechanic and survived the attacks on Pearl Harbor has recovered from the coronavirus at age 98.

Robert Bates was only one out of three men in his group to survive when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, WZZM reported. After World War II, he returned home to work for the U.S. postal service.

He has been a long-term care resident at American Senior Communities since 2015.

After he tested positive for the coronavirus, Bates spent weeks in the Indianapolis VA Hospital battling double pneumonia.

Once he defeated coronavirus and its complications, he returned to his nursing home. Bates, also known as Paw Paw, lost weight and strength during his illness, but according to the nursing home, he is making “wonderful progress.”

“God and the love of my family keep me going every day. Life is a blessing and I still have some living to do,” Bates said.

Bates is among many veterans around his age who have beat the coronavirus. In one case, an Oregon World War II veteran beat the coronavirus at age 95 while another World War II veteran defeated the virus at age 104.

A 91-year-old two-time veteran also from Indiana defeated the coronavirus as well.