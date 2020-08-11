WATCH: Neighbors Celebrate Boy’s Final Chemo Treatment with Parade

Community members in Chula Vista, California, celebrated a five-year-old boy’s victory over cancer Monday in a big way.

Liam Vest was diagnosed with Leukemia three years ago but went into remission shortly after his treatments began, according to NBC San Diego.

“That was tremendously just the best news and it was right before his dad left for a deployment,” said his mom, Allison, whose husband served in the U.S. Navy.

“He has had just over a hundred chemo therapies throughout his journey. He is very tough. I mean, he has been in the hospital and had more procedures than any adult I know,” she recalled.

Leukemia is the most common cancer in children and teenagers, according to the American Cancer Society’s website.

Liam received his final chemo infusion on Monday, and to mark the big day, his community threw him a parade outside Camarena Elementary School.

“The parade of Chula Vista Firetrucks, classic cars, and vans filled with families was there to congratulate him on a hard-fought battle,” the NBC report said.

Liam’s mom also explained that the coronavirus pandemic had not been a big deal for her son because he was so used to being isolated during his treatments.

“Through it all, he never complained. He never wavered. He’s been just absolutely amazing,” she noted.

At the end of the parade, school resource officers with the Chula Vista police showed up in their cruisers and presented Liam with a plaque to congratulate him on finishing his treatments and his upcoming first day of school:

How many 5-year-olds get to join an elite band of heroes with the @ChulaVistaPD? I only know one. This dude right here. @nbcsandiego at 4:30 and 6:00. @thinkchulavista @CamElementary @CVESDNews pic.twitter.com/CW6Wtr7eU2 — Joe Little🎥Ἴ (@LittleJoeTV) August 10, 2020

In a few weeks, Liam will start kindergarten, but not in person for the time being.

“I really want to go to school but it’s going to be online,” he explained.

His mom wished his first day of school could be more traditional but said they would celebrate on the school’s campus anyway.