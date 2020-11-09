VIDEO: Couple with 14 Sons Welcomes First Baby Girl

A couple in Lakeview, Michigan, that has 14 sons is getting a lot of attention thanks to the arrival of their first daughter.

“Kateri Schwandt gave birth Thursday to Maggie Jayne, who weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and entered a world filled with 14 older brothers,” WGN 9 reported.

Jay Schwandt said he and his wife are “overjoyed and beyond excited” to add the baby girl to their family.

“This year has been memorable in so many ways, for so many reasons, but Maggie is the greatest gift we could ever imagine,” he commented.

For several years, the Schwandt’s growing family has been featured on local and national news outlets. They also have a live streaming program titled “14 Outdoorsmen.”

Kateri told ABC 13 that her daughter “came into the world with drama,” and no one wanted to announce it was a girl until her father knew.

“They wanted Jay to come and see for himself, what the gender was and then reveal it to me. And he couldn’t talk, and so I’m just laying there going, ‘Okay, what is it?’ He was so emotional and he’s trying to tell me its a girl and he said it, and I said ‘No way,'” she recalled.

The Schwandt’s eldest son, Tyler, told the Detroit Free Press his parents never thought they would have a girl, adding, “I don’t even know if my mom owns any pink clothing — or anything.”

After Kateri announced she was pregnant earlier this year, she said there was “enough testosterone” in their home to “fill a stadium” and if they ended up having a girl, she would be “the most spoiled and protected child her entire life, especially during her teenage years.”

When asked if they were thinking of having more children, Jay told ABC 13, “No, this is it. I mean, it’s gotta be, you know.”