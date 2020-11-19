Eagles Announce a Player Tested Positive for Covid

The Philadelphia Eagles have joined the ranks of those NFL teams with surging coronavirus cases, as the team announced they have a player who has received a positive test.

The team is currently in the intensive portion of the NFL’s coronavirus protocol. Due to the surge in cases, the entire league is set to enter the intensive phase of the protocol on Saturday. For now, the Eagles have put the player who tested positive in isolation as well as those who have had close contact with him.

“Longtime NFL reporters Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan report that wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is the player who tested positive,” Pro Football Talk reports. “Wide receivers Deontay Burnett and John Hightower were identified as close contacts.”

Arcega-Whiteside, obviously, will not be able to play this weekend. Hightower, due to the mandated five-day isolation for close contacts, will not be able to play either. Deontay Burnett is a practice squad player.

The Eagles are set to face the Browns this weekend.