A dog named Shadow in Hurricane, West Virginia, is getting lots of attention for helping save an elderly man recently from a house fire.

The Great Dane alerted neighbor Ronald Call to a fire around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday at his grandfather’s nearby home and he and his cousin worked to put out the flames and get the 83-year-old to safety, WCHS reported.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Scott Edwards said Ronald awoke to the noise of the dog moving back and forth on his porch and moments later he saw the fire glowing at the house.