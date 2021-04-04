Wounded Afghanistan Veteran Gets Donated Home

A wounded Afghanistan veteran from Minnesota received a donated home from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on Thursday.

Army Spc. John Mullen fought in the Afghanistan War and lost both of his legs. From then on, he lost much of his day-to-day independence until now.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation donated a custom-built home in Lake Elmo on Thursday that can suit Mullen’s needs. The foundation builds specially-adapted smart homes for wounded veterans in need to help them regain their independence.

“It kind of seems unreal,” Mullen told KTSP. “I don’t think I fully comprehend how much of a difference it’s going to make, and I think I’ll realize that over time, but just completely blown away and overwhelmed.”

Before he got the chance to tour his custom-built home, Mullen raised an American flag in front of his house.

Mullen is not the first wounded war veteran to receive a home catered to his needs free-of-charge.

In October 2020, a disabled Marine veteran received a surprise, custom-built home from his Long Island, New York, community free of charge.

Other nonprofits such as Building Homes for Heroes have also built customized homes for wounded veterans at no cost to them.

In October 2019, a wounded Marine who fought in the Iraq War received a mortgage-free home thanks to Building Homes for Heroes, and in December 2019, a wounded Navy Seal received a mortgage-free home from the same nonprofit.