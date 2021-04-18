A police officer on his way to help a citizen was saved recently when bystanders saw his car crash into a creek in Baltimore, Maryland.
Police said a Northeast District patrol officer was driving in the 2000 block of Echodale Avenue responding to a report about an attempted suicide when he hit another vehicle, according to WBAL.
“The other vehicle was traveling northbound on Herring Run Drive. When that vehicle attempted to turn left on to Echodale, the two vehicles collided,” Fox 45 reported.
The patrol car crashed into the creek and when several people working nearby saw what happened, they rushed over and helped him out of the car.
Video footage showed the wrecked vehicle lying on its side in the water near a bridge.
“First and foremost, we’re so grateful for the three people who were here who saw the accident, who pulled the officer out. They heard it. They saw it. They jumped right to action, and thank God he wasn’t hurt, but they could’ve saved his life,” Detective Donny Moses told reporters.
The policeman was taken to a local hospital as a precaution but the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said he was being released.
“President Mancuso reports that our Officer injured in today’s accident at Herring Run is bruised but is ok and being released from the hospital. Thanks for your prayers and good wishes!” the order tweeted.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash reportedly refused medical treatment.
Police are investigating the incident as an accident and Moses said the officer was going faster than the speed limit due to the nature of the call he was responding to.
According to its website, the Baltimore Police Department is “committed to responding to persons in crisis and those with behavioral health disabilities in a manner that respects their civil rights and contributes to their overall health and welfare.”
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.