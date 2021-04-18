A police officer on his way to help a citizen was saved recently when bystanders saw his car crash into a creek in Baltimore, Maryland.

Police said a Northeast District patrol officer was driving in the 2000 block of Echodale Avenue responding to a report about an attempted suicide when he hit another vehicle, according to WBAL.

“The other vehicle was traveling northbound on Herring Run Drive. When that vehicle attempted to turn left on to Echodale, the two vehicles collided,” Fox 45 reported.