A couple in Arkansas are grateful their newborn is alive and well thanks to a rookie officer at the Pottsville Police Department who has become their hero.

When Joe Chronister realized his three-week-old son was choking on anti-gas drops, Officer Cody Hubbard, 23, answered their call for assistance, KARK reported Thursday.

Hubbard is also a parent and told reporters he prayed the whole way to the family’s home.

“A normal day went to a chaotic day in a matter of seconds,” Hubbard recalled. “When a family is depending on you like that, you know the pressure hits.”

The baby’s breathing appeared labored as he tried to gasp for air, which made his parents and grandmother feel panicked and helpless.

Bodycam footage showed the moment Hubbard arrived at the scene and took the baby in his arms.

“We were trying everything, and it seemed like he (Hubbard) knew exactly what to do,” Chronister explained, although the officer said he had help from another source.

“Pretty much for the Lord to be on my side on this one,” Hubbard commented.

In the video, Hubbard firmly patted the infant’s back, then flipped him over and when he began to cry, he said, “There we go, there we go. There’s them eyes.”

The officer helped the baby breathe properly and offer up a healthy cry, according to Chronister, who added, “He saved my baby’s life.”

Following the incident, Hubbard got back into his vehicle and switched his camera off to take in what had just occurred.