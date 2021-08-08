Over the weekend, hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists gathered for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

For many of the bikers, an eight-year-old boy’s lemonade stand has become a welcome sight where they can stop for a cool drink, Fox 9 reported Saturday.

Wyatt Dennis has always loved motorcycles, and for the past few days, he has met many of them at the stand located on the outskirts of Sturgis.

He set up his free lemonade stand in 2020 hoping to raise enough money to buy some Legos. However, on the first day, he made enough to get the toys but was also able to give $200 to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“So now, 50 percent goes to college,” he told reporters, adding, “30 percent goes to St. Jude and the rest goes to … last year it was Legos, this year, it’s a dirt bike.”

Wyatt’s stand went viral recently when someone at the campground nearby posted about it online.

“I’m still trying to figure out exactly what happened,” his mom, Robin Dennis said. “This just blows my mind.”

On Friday, Dennis shared photos of Wyatt with bikers at his lemonade stand, writing, “Current St. Jude Donation is nearing $6000!!!!!! See y’all tomorrow!”

The Rapid City Police Department shared pictures of Wyatt on Sunday and said a few local riding groups collected money and surprised him with a dirt bike.

“We were more than honored to help escort the group from Rapid City to Wyatt’s Lemonade stand so they could help a kid with such a big heart. Keep up the great work Wyatt!” the post read:

Wyatt told the Black Hills Pioneer he is making others happy through his lemonade stand.

“When they come up to the table, they have a smile on their face. I think I’m inspiring people,” he commented, adding he is pleased to be able to give some of the money to help children undergoing treatment at St. Jude’s.

“It feels like I’m making other kids and their parents happy, but also making me happy that I can help them,” he concluded.