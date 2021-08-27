Police and Good Samaritan Bring Motorcyclist Back to Life After Wreck

Three police officers and a bystander brought a man back from the brink of death after a motorcycle crash in Miami County, Indiana, on Wednesday.

The Indiana State Police said two state troopers and one deputy from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash site on US 31 near Miami County Road 900 South a few minutes after 8:00 p.m., WTHR reported.

“They arrived to find a passerby performing CPR on 48-year-old William Lidy of Russiaville, who was in a ditch off the east side of the road, next to a motorcycle,” the outlet said.

Trooper Andrew Baldwin and Sgt. Andrew Smith realized Lidy was turning purple, was not breathing, and they could not find a pulse.