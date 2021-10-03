Video showed the moment two men saved a 97-year-old woman as a fire raged inside her home Friday in Nashua, New Hampshire.

One of the rescuers suffered cardiac arrest moments after helping carry the woman to safety on a chair but was expected to recover, according to ABC 7.

Lariana Garvis, the person who recorded the incident, said she saw flames when she drove by the house, adding another driver and neighbor kicked in the home’s door, then emerged while carrying the woman.

“Stay right there. Don’t move,” one person told the woman as he pulled the chair out the door.

“We got you. We got you,” Garvis said to the woman, who appeared conscious and alert during the harrowing rescue.

The elderly woman then asked the group about her pet dog, and a third person indicated it was safe and sound.

Moments later, one of the rescuers collapsed nearby.

“I realized my phone was still in my hand, so I just tossed my phone and instantly started compressions,” Garvis recalled. “I didn’t stop. I kept talking to him. I said, ‘Listen, man, you just saved her. You’re not dying.'”

She kept doing CPR until emergency crews arrived and took over the situation.

On what appeared to be her Facebook page, Garvis detailed the event and said, “Shirley and her dog survived.”

“Tom IS ALIVE and I spoke with him earlier today. For some reason we were all brought together, at the right time, on the right road, with the right intentions. I’ll never forget this,” she added.

Following the daring rescue, she had a special message for citizens who might find themselves in a similar situation.

“Everyone can be a hero every single day. You never really know what’s going to happen to you,” Garvis stated. “I was just driving home and I just happened to see it.”

The cause of the fire was under investigation, according to WMUR.