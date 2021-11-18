A “hero” is how family and friends will remember 17-year-old Xaven Garcia, the Albuquerque, New Mexico resident who died recently when he ran back into his home that was on fire to help his family.

Garcia rescued his father once he awoke to his house filled with flames on Sunday night. Now, he will save numerous others because of his final wish to donate his organs, KRQE reported Tuesday.

“He’s a hero to all of us,” Phil Garcia, Xaven’s father, said. “He saved me.”

Although he gave his own life, his mission to help others is not at an end.

“He was getting his license this week, actually Friday, and he wanted to become a donor,” Phil explained. “He asked me about it. I told him, ‘yeah, that’s a great thing.'”

Albuquerque teen Xaven Garcia died this week after running back into a burning house to make sure his family was safe…. Posted by Jami Seymore on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

However, his father did not expect the young man to be donating his organs in the days after a space heater caught on fire at their home located near Indian School and Rio Grande.

“All I was awoken to was him screaming at me, ‘Dad, get out. The house is on fire.’ He grabbed me, pulled me outside and I caught my breath because of the smoke inside the house,” Phil recalled.

Knowing his sister may have been at home following her shift at work but not knowing what time it was, Xaven went back inside. However, he did not come out again.

“I told him to stay out here. I ran inside to check her room. That was a big no-no, I almost got stuck in there. I guess he ran towards the back and the neighbor witnessed him going in and he yelled at him not to go in,” Phil commented. “The fire department found him probably 20 minutes… he was in the smoke 20-30 minutes. When they brought him out, he was pretty much gone.”

In the following days, it was a terrible time of waiting as he was still on life support. Doctors declared he was deceased later on Tuesday.

“To make another person have a life, he’s doing it for them,” Phil stated. “I think that’s the ultimate way to go. That’s a true hero.”

The Valley High School senior enjoyed skateboarding, computers, and being with his family.

Facebook user Corbyn Andrews, who appeared to know the teen, said in a post on Tuesday, “Going to miss one of my best friends Xaven Garcia. Can’t believe you’re gone Rest In Peace man fly high. I hope one day I’ll see you again”:

Going to miss one of my best friends Xaven Garcia. Can’t believe you’re gone Rest In Peace man fly high. I hope one day I’ll see you again. Posted by Corbyn Andrews on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

UNM Hospital planned to hold an “honor walk” for the young man, his family, and hospital employees as he is escorted to the operating room to undergo the organ donation.

As of Thursday morning, a GoFundMe page created for funeral expenses has raised $5,170 of its $8,000 goal.