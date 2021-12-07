A woman named Miranda Robles was ecstatic Thursday morning once she finalized the adoption of six special children.

She and her husband, Miguel, officially became the parents of six siblings whose ages range from one to 11, the Alice Echo-News Journal reported.

The siblings names and ages are Ariel Salazar, 11, Blanca Torres, 10, Jorge Torres, 8, Hector Torres, 7, Danny Riojas, 3, and one-year-old Hailey Riojas.

The children had been enjoying the family’s care for about two years when they chose to make things permanent and entered into the process for adoption, thanks to help from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The agency’s website described adoption as a “permanent, lifelong commitment” to a little boy or girl.

“We wanted them all to be together considering that they had been apart for such a long time,” Miranda told the newspaper. “We are glad that we are able to have them together and provide love and stability. They (need to) know they’re cared for.”

The Alice residents went from having no children in their house to bringing six of them home to love.

“Actually, it hasn’t been hard at all. These kids are angels. They are the sweetest, most polite kids you’ll ever meet,” Miranda added. “We are so excited. They’ve always been our children and it just came instantly. We never questioned it. We just always felt like they were our kids.”

The adoption was made permanent during an online court meeting overseen by Judge Timothy McCoy of Nueces County Court at Law number five.

“There’s so many firsts that are going to be made as we build stronger relationships with each and everyone of them,” Miranda explained. “We’re going to create a lot of memories and just go on with our lives.”

According to the Adopt America Network, there are currently 515,000 children living in foster care and 155,000 waiting to find their forever homes.