An Amazon delivery truck driver is being praised for saving a 19-year-old from a pit bull attack recently in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The family’s Ring doorbell caught the entire incident on camera, Local 12 reported Thursday.

Moments before, Lauren Ray called to a dog she saw standing in the street alone. However, when her smaller dog, Max, came outside, the two began fighting.

The clip showed the young woman desperately trying to separate the two animals, and she was finally able to pick up the smaller one:

“Well, my first thought was, ‘Save the dog.’ You know, family pet. I would’ve let the dog bite me for all I care. I just wanted him to be safe because he’s so small compared to a pit bull. He didn’t stand a chance,” Lauren recalled.

The pit bull continued lunging at her and she tried pushing it away with no success.

Moments later, an Amazon delivery driver came to the rescue, placing herself between the aggressive dog and the young woman. She then instructed Lauren to go back inside.

“I would’ve been lost without any help. I had no clue what I was gonna do. I didn’t know if I was gonna get hurt and someone risking, you know, their life like that is a really big thing. And it means a lot to me,” Lauren commented.

In the clip, the Amazon driver yelled, “No!” several times, and kept the dog from running to the door.

Lauren and her pup were not hurt, and the family said nine-year-old Max had never even ripped apart a toy.

Las Vegas Animal Control later collected the pit bull, which reportedly attacked another dog and its owner earlier that day.

The Amazon driver has since reunited with the young woman she helped rescue, Fox 5 Las Vegas reported Saturday.

Video footage showed the family thanking Stephanie Lontz with gifts as she delivered a package:

“The screams made me think of my own child,” Lontz said of the recent attack. “I would only hope that somebody would jump in and help her if she was in a similar situation. I wouldn’t even think it’s motherly, just… it’s the human thing to do.”