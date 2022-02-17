Children in need will soon have a special place to shop at no charge, thanks to an adoptive family in Glennville, Georgia.

The boutique is named Blossom, and local families are already feeling its benefits, founder Linda Durrence recently told Fox News.

She said the store would offer children seven sets of clothing, but they will not be required to pay for them.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Durrence announced the shop was open and asked friends to help spread the news.

“All they have to do is call Blossom at 6543318 and make an appointment at your convenience to shop,” she wrote, adding the clothes were of excellent quality:

WE ARE OPEN. Please help us get the Word out To parents and Children. Blossom is for ANY CHILD whose parent(s) is… Posted by Linda Durrence on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

In another post, Durrence explained the boutique was a place for every child, not only those in foster homes or those who are adopted.

Blossom is here for all children not just fostered and adopted children. To God Be The Glory for Great Things He hath Done! Posted by Linda Durrence on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

“We just want to be able to just be the hands and feet of Jesus,” she said. “We just want to make a difference in our community and our surrounding communities.”

The idea was born out of the family’s own grief.

“Our oldest daughter… I didn’t give birth to her, but she had been in my life since she was about 5 years old…. she died when she was 27,” Durrence told WTOC.

They had two other daughters who eventually met foster children at church on the verge of being separated.

“What God knew that we didn’t is that we needed them as much as they needed us,” said Durrence, whose family took them in.

When they arrived, the girls only carried a trash bag of clothes that were not in their size. Therefore, the family bought whatever they needed and later adopted them in 2019.

“We watched them blossom and that’s where the name came from,” Durrence commented, noting their hope with Blossom is “that it goes far beyond just kids coming to get clothes.”