A dog in San Antonio has waited much longer than many pets ever will to find a family she can call her own.

The canine, named Fauna, was left in the arms of staffers at a local shelter more than a year ago, My San Antonio reported Saturday.

In a social media post December 22, San Antonio Pets Alive said Fauna was 2.5 years old and surrendered in January with seven of her puppies.

“Fauna has been looking for a family of her own, and has been in our system since January of LAST YEAR, and has been in onsite care for 6 MONTHS today! This makes her our longest onsite resident,” the organization explained:

Fauna is about 2.5 years old and weighs about 65 lbs. She was owner surrendered in January of this year along with her… Posted by San Antonio Pets Alive on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

The puppies found homes but Fauna remained at the shelter for 384 days. However, her life changed when she was adopted by Cyanna and Jeremiah Smeal.

They are a foster family who worked with the organization previously by caring for numerous canines.

In a social media post on Wednesday, San Antonio Pets Alive said, “We are ecstatic to share that Fauna, our longest-stay pup this past year, has finally been adopted by a great and loving family!”:

We are ecstatic to share that Fauna, our longest-stay pup this past year, has finally been adopted by a great and loving… Posted by San Antonio Pets Alive on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Cyanna wanted to offer a home to a dog that had been waiting for one, and Fauna was that dog.

According to Jeremiah, other families may not have wanted a pet that was surrendered and kept her puppies alive all by herself.

However, “Somebody just needed to give her a chance,” Jeremiah explained. “It just shows that the ones that are rough around the edges — give it time. Give it patience. Work on it a little bit every day and you’ll be amazed.”

Social media users were overjoyed at the adoption announcement, one person writing, “She is stunning! Best life Fauna!”

“Yes! And they ‘lived happily ever after!'” another commented.