A man recently got to offer a very special thank you to the healthcare workers and a citizen who came to his rescue a few months ago.

Larry Moyer, who resides in Spring Township, Pennsylvania, suddenly collapsed when he suffered a stroke while inside the locker room at PA Fitness in late March, WFMZ reported Thursday.

A stroke is described as a disease affecting the arteries going into and inside a person’s brain, according to the American Stroke Association’s website.

“A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts (or ruptures). When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood (and oxygen) it needs, so it and brain cells die,” the site read.

However, Paul Tanis and another citizen at the gym saw the man on the floor and alerted Dorrine Griesbaum, who is the manager. She quickly dialed 911 for more help.

Thanks to their efforts, along with those of the ambulance crew and workers at Reading Hospital, they ultimately brought Moyer back from the brink of death.

To recognize National Stroke Month, Moyer reunited over the weekend with the people who helped in the emergency.

In a social media post on Monday, PA Fitness shared a photo of everyone and said the Reading Hospital gave those involved a Certificate of Recognition:

Upon Moyer’s arrival at the hospital, he was paralyzed on one side and his speech abnormal. He was then treated to resolve the blood clot.

He quickly regained feeling, and it was not long before his paralysis and slurred speech were gone.

Tanis said while others called for help, he waited with the patient but did not know it was a stroke, adding, “I’m so glad he made a full recovery. We all have to help each other and that is what I would hope anyone would do in a similar situation.”

Moyer, who made a full recovery, stated, “All the people involved were my angels. Each one did exactly what needed to be done – from calling 9-1-1, getting me to the hospital, and giving me the clot busting drug. I’m so fortunate for my recovery and that I get a second chance at life.”