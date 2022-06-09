Officials: Two Rescued After Falling into Chocolate Tank at M&M Factory

Two individuals were transported to a local hospital after tumbling into a vat of chocolate inside an M&M factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

Their conditions were unknown, Fox 31 reported, adding emergency dispatch said the rescue operation happened at the M&M Mars facility.

The Elizabethtown Borough Police Department also confirmed to Breitbart News the rescue took place and the employees are expected to be okay.

Multiple emergency crews went to the scene and units reportedly cut a hole in the tank to bring the pair out to safety, according to Lancaster Online.

“Dispatch stated while the two individuals were ‘not floating around’ in a vat of chocolate, officers had trouble getting them out,” the outlet said.

Live video footage showed several emergency vehicles, with lights flashing, at the scene and a few crew members directing traffic near the building:

DREAM OR NIGHTMARE? DREAM OR NIGHTMARE? We're LIVE in Pennsylvania where crews are trying to rescue 2 people who fell into a tank of chocolate at an M&M/Mars factory https://bit.ly/3QnN6dI Posted by FOX 13 News on Thursday, June 9, 2022

“Fire crews have eliminated pulling them straight out of a tank,” Brad Wolfe, who works as the communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, explained to CNN earlier in the day. “They have to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out.”

He also told the outlet it was not immediately known how the individuals found themselves in the predicament, adding no injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

Video footage posted in January 2013 showed how Mars made M&M’s candies, with an inside look at a factory and large tanks filled with chocolate:

“We combine all our raw ingredients, our milks, our chocolate liqueur, our cocoa butter, and our sugars to make a chocolate paste that we then refine. In refining, we size the chocolate and turn it into a powder,” an employee explained, noting it was then mixed with cocoa butter.

“And we create our finished chocolate that we use to make M&M’s,” he said.