Florida’s retired police K-9s will soon receive additional care, thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

DeSantis recently signed SB 226, launching the Care for Retired Police Dogs Program, WTSP reported Friday, requiring the state’s Department of Law Enforcement to have a nonprofit take over the program.

“In Florida we back the blue, and that includes the K-9s that are often the first to go into a dangerous situation,” DeSantis said, adding, “After dedicating their lives to protecting and serving our communities, it is important that we ensure that these K-9s are cared for by providing the resources necessary for handlers or adopters to afford their veterinary care.”

A photo showed DeSantis holding the legislation while surrounded by law enforcement officers:

I signed legislation today that will provide funding for our retired K-9 officers, so they are well taken care of and repaid for their service. In Florida, we back the blue and that includes our great and loyal K-9s! pic.twitter.com/sbRW0smVdO — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 10, 2022

Social media users praised the move, one person writing, “Thanks for being the best governor in the USA.”

“The good boys deserve it,” another replied.

According to the governor, some handlers adopt their K-9s. Therefore, they have several of the dogs living with them, which made care costly.

The program offered up to $1,500 reimbursement for regular veterinary bills, and things covered under the program included checkups, vaccinations, parasite prevention treatments, medication, and emergency care.

“The program has an appropriation of $300,000 in recurring funds,” a press release said:

For a retired service dog to qualify, an owner must show valid documentation of the dog’s retirement from law enforcement and that the dog served for 5 or more years. A dog that has served 3 or more years and was injured in the line of duty then retired is also eligible.