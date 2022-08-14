Homer Craig, a United States Army veteran, got a major update to his home recently in the Hazelwood area of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Thanks to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and its partnership with Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh, Craig was chosen to receive an updated roof, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Thursday.

The gift was provided in partnership with Home Genius Exteriors.

“I’m grateful for [Home Genius] and the workers,” stated Craig, who is in his 80s.

The day of the update, Craig said he was on his way to the hospital due to a broken shoulder. However, that did not put a damper on his joy as roofers worked their magic on his home.

“It’s a good day. It’s a day that God has brought,” he told CBS Pittsburgh.

Craig and his wife, Ursula, had the house built in 1954. He met his wife, who is originally from Germany, while he was stationed there.

Following his military service, the couple returned to Hazelwood, where Craig spent his early years, and raised their four children there.

Craig eventually began his 28-year career as a Pittsburgh police officer. In retirement, he stays involved with the community by attending neighborhood meetings.

“Veterans, you know, they give their life, or give their time to basically support our country. So, we want to give back to them to kind of let them know that we’re here for them as well,” Michael Smallwood, the production manager with Home Genius Exteriors, said.

Meanwhile, Ursula Craig expressed her gratitude for the much-needed gift.

“I love it, I love it. I could have kissed the guy when he told me we qualified,” she said.

Since 2016, Owens Corning has updated roofs for hundreds of the nation’s veterans.

“We’ve helped around 300 veterans, it’s our way of saying ‘thank you for your service,'” according to Doug Drodge, who is the senior sales manager.