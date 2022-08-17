The California Department of Education prepared a resource list intended for students, teachers, and families that included multiple clinics that offer sex change surgeries and other medical interventions.

The California Department of Education’s resource list, titled “LGBTQ+ Resources: Region 4 – Bay,” specifically advertises resources in seven different counties in California’s Bay Area.

The site, archived here, advertises MarinHealth, a clinic that offers “gender affirmation surgery.” The list of operations they perform includes “top surgery,” phalloplasty, vaginoplasty, breast augmentation, and facial feminization.

The clinic also offers what they refer to as “nonbinary gender affirming surgery,” which includes procedures such as “nullification,” which refers to “the removal of genital structures with preservation of the urethra to allow for voiding of urine.”

There’s also a “penectomy,” which simply removes the penis without attempting to reconstruct female genitalia, and a “phallus-preserving-vaginoplasty,” which MarinHealth defines as a procedure that creates “a fully functional vagina without surgically removing the penis.”

MarinHealth also has several podcasts where they discuss some of these procedures. The clinic has at least 12 different staff members who perform or facilitate these surgeries. MarinHealth does not explain what ages they are willing to operate on.

MarinHealth was just one of the medical establishments that aids in sex changes and was featured on the California Department of Education’s list. The University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Child and Adolescent Gender Center was also listed.

Breitbart News previously revealed that Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, the director and cofounder of the Child and Adolescent Gender Center, was one of several doctors who aids sex change attempts and has received compensation from pharmaceutical companies that manufacture puberty blockers.

The center accepts patients between the ages of 3 and 17 and offers “comprehensive medical and psychological care, as well as advocacy and legal support, to transgender, nonbinary and gender-expansive kids.”

The center provides puberty blockers, menstrual suppression, and “gender affirming sex hormones” to children. It also connects those ages 16 and up to “gender affirming surgeons” who perform procedures that permanently alter a patient’s body.

Dimensions Clinic, also featured on the list, offers hormone therapy and surgical referrals.

The San Francisco Community Center (SFCC) was also listed on the California Department of Education’s website. SFCC offers a free needle exchange, as well as hormone replacement therapy.

