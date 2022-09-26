A disabled veteran in Denver, Colorado, fell victim to a landscaping scam that took nearly $5,000 of his money, but the situation did not stay bad for long, according to recent reports.

John Frank said he felt ripped off and taken advantage of because “Obviously, I’m in a wheelchair. I can’t really do the yard.”

Initially, he wanted the lawn made easier to navigate by putting down rocks. But the person was allegedly nowhere to be found and out of contact after payment changed hands.

However, Frank did not remain frustrated and sad because another local landscaping company heard about what happened and made it their mission to right any wrongs.

When Neighborhood Lawn Care Inc. owner Hector Alderete learned the details, he knew something had to be done and said, “It was more about his story, it just touched my heart, and I felt like doing it. It was nothing about the money.”

His employees volunteered their time to do a job worth $17,000 at no charge. The team worked hard to remove tree stumps, place 50 tons of rocks, and perform other tasks.

In a social media post September 18, Neighborhood Lawn Care Inc. shared photos of the employees hard at work and the finished product.

“Sneek peek of how Neighborhood Lawn Care Inc stepped up to help a fellow community member,” the post read:

Sneek peek of how Neighborhood Lawn Care Inc stepped up to help a fellow community member. Stay tuned for the story.#xeriscape#payingitforward #fox31denver Posted by Neighborhood Lawn Care Inc. on Sunday, September 18, 2022

On its website, the company said it has the ability to “weed out” customers’ stress and make their land the best it has ever looked in a timely manner.

Frank was touched by their efforts and said they were very professional, adding, “We need to hear the positive, make people know there’s hope, and that good things can happen.”

One social media user thanked Neighborhood Lawn Care Inc. for helping the veteran.

“Your kind and generous gesture says so much about your personal integrity, and dedication of your employees. We need more people like you in our community,” the person wrote.