VIDEO: Five Hurt When Plane and Bus Collide at Los Angeles Airport

Several people were hurt when a plane hit a shuttle bus Friday at Los Angeles Airport, the third similar incident in the past month.

The American Airlines plane was being towed from a gate to a parking lot when it collided with the bus, the Independent reported Saturday.

A photo shows the bus with what appears to be a cracked windshield:

5 injured when LAX shuttle bus collided with American Airlines plane https://t.co/XGL5HrLHn1 pic.twitter.com/FTPn23NrQf — New York Post (@nypost) February 11, 2023

The incident caused injuries to approximately five people, LAX Airport announced in a social media post on Saturday at 1:04 a.m.

“We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus. Other LAX operations remain normal,” the post read:

A jet being towed tonight from a gate to a parking area made contact with a shuttle bus, resulting in injuries to about 5 people. We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus. Other LAX operations remain normal. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) February 11, 2023

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a tug driver was taken to the hospital in moderate condition, while a bus driver and two passengers were also transported, but listed in fair condition.

At the scene, crews treated a fifth person who was inside the plane when the incident occurred.

Aerial video footage over the southern side of the runways shows multiple emergency vehicles and crews assessing the damage, according to KTLA:

Many vehicles travel alongside aircraft in that area so it is a “very busy place to be and these things can happen,” one of the outlet’s reporters said.

Meanwhile, social media users replied to the airport’s announcement with their opinions on the matter.

“Wtf is going on with US airlines and airports? It’s like a banana republic. Get it together. US infrastructure is in disarray. Vote Republican,” one user wrote.

“I think hiring standards have been lowered overall and we are all paying the price,” another speculated.

Meanwhile under President Joe Biden’s (D) leadership, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has focused on “LGBTQI+” inclusivity and “gender-neutral” language while struggling to manage commercial air traffic across the nation, Breitbart News reported in January.

“In keeping with the Biden administration’s focus on ‘equity’ — as opposed to the outdated ‘equality’ — the FAA has also focused on creating a more ‘inclusive’ community of drone operators, a ‘safe space’ for Hispanic employees, and ‘herstory’ for women,” the outlet said.