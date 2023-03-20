A deputy and his K-9 partner are getting a lot of positive attention for their efforts to locate a missing Indiana child.

When the Noblesville Police Department called upon Deputy Neal Hoard and his K-9 partner, Maudie, to help find a missing 12-year-old on Sunday at 4:00 a.m., the pair immediately took action because time was of the essence, per the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The child left home an hour before, and the temperature outside was sixteen degrees. Despite the cold and dark, Hoard and Maudie began tracking by using the subject’s clothes to find a scent:

The team tracked inside and outside a neighborhood. However, Maudie eventually indicated on a fence the child was in a yard.

“Deputy Tyler Abbitt climbed the fence, checked the property’s exterior restroom, and located the subject,” the sheriff’s office explained, noting the distance of the track was over three-quarters of a mile.

Following the search and discovery, the child was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Right now, the sheriff’s office has three canine teams that include Hoard and Maudie. The Canine Unit responds to regular calls, but also during instances such as crimes in progress, vehicle and foot pursuits, narcotic investigations, and missing or lost persons.

The agency also noted that Maudie is a bloodhound, a breed the American Kennel Club describes as independent, friendly, and inquisitive:

The world-famous ‘Sleuth Hound’ does one thing better than any creature on earth: find people who are lost or hiding. An off-duty Bloodhound is among the canine kingdom’s most docile citizens, but he’s relentless and stubborn on a scent. Bloodhounds are large, substantial dogs standing 23 to 27 inches at the shoulder and weighing up to 110 pounds. Their most famous features are a long, wrinkled face with loose skin; huge, drooping ears; and warm, deep-set eyes that complete an expression of solemn dignity.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office showered praise on the team for their efforts.

“Deputy Hoard and K-9 Maudie, great work helping Noblesville P.D. find the subject!!!” said the agency, whose mission is to protect, serve, carry out justice, and defend citizens’ rights and freedoms.

