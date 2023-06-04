A child with a compassionate heart in Keene, New Hampshire, is being praised for helping a local first responder in a big way.

The boy, whose name is Grayson, wanted to raise money for Lt. Aaron F. Cooper of the Keene Fire Department during his recovery from cancer, so he came up with the idea for a lemonade stand, WMUR reported Saturday.

Thanks to his hard work, he initially raised $923 for the cause.

In a social media post Tuesday, user Stephanie Lawlor said Grayson brought his donation to the fire house.

Images show the young man with a huge smile on his face while standing on a fire truck with first responders gathered around him:

Grayson is amazing young man and brought in his donation for Lt Aaron F. Cooper today! This Saturday at 10 am , come see… Posted by Stephanie Lawlor on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

But according to Lawlor’s post, Grayson was not through raising money for the local hero.

“This Saturday at 10 am , come see us for more delicious lemonade and brownies at monadnock Harley Davidson on route 12 at 10 am! Lt cooper has been here for the community for many years, it’s time for the community to be there for him during his time of need,” she wrote.

Monadnock Harley-Davidson also encouraged people to attend the event and shared pictures of Grayson holding a sign that read, “Lemonade Donation – Let’s Help Lt. Cooper Beat Cancer”:

Come on down today and get some lemonade from Grayson – all the money donated will go towards Aaron Cooper’s treatment 🎗️ Posted by Monadnock Harley-Davidson on Saturday, June 3, 2023

In a post on Saturday, Lawlor thanked those who came to show their support for Cooper. She also noted that Grayson raised $627 for the man who has spent 25 years serving his community:

Thank you to everyone who stopped by monadnock Harley Davidson today and showed support for Lt Aaron F. Cooper! Thank… Posted by Stephanie Lawlor on Saturday, June 3, 2023

“Such a blessing! Thanks Grayson! You’re my hero,” Cooper replied to the post, while another person said, “Gray is such a good soul.”

In a social media post on May 26, Cooper shared a photo of Grayson along with an advertisement for his lemonade stand and said, “Things like this fill me up so much. I’d be there sitting beside you if I could, but I’m out of state for the weekend with my family. Thanks my friend.”

