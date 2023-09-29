Transgender Assault Scandal: Loudoun School Chief Guilty of Retaliation

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 10: Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler walks to his seat before a school board meeting on August 10, 2021 in Ashburn, Va. The Loudoun school board will vote Tuesday night whether to adopt improved guidelines for the treatment of transgender students that would require …
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Neil Munro

A jury has delivered a guilty verdict on Friday in the trial of the school superintendent at the center of the 2021 transgender assault and rape scandal in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The scandal erupted after a parent revealed that a supposedly transgender youth had attacked girls at two schools. The resulting drama helped elect Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).

WATCH — Loudoun County School Board Meeting Erupts over Apparent Sexual Assault Coverup:
LCPS Board Meetings / Vimeo

The guilty verdict against Superintendent Scott Ziegler was not directly related to the transgender assaults.

Instead, Ziegler was found guilty of retaliating against teacher Erin Brooks after she complained about sexual assaults by another youth, who is an autistic boy.

“Justice has finally been served in Loudoun County,” said a September 29 statement by elected Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares:

Nearly two years ago, Loudoun County Public Schools and the Loudoun County School Board were thrown into the public spotlight for all the wrong reasons. One of the casualties of their neglect and mismanagement led to the retaliatory firing of a dedicated and caring school teacher. Today, my office brought a measure of justice for [teacher] Erin Brooks.

Ashburn, VA - December 8: Dr. Daniel Smith, L, takes his place on the board after being appointed interim superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools at an emergency board meeting at LCPS Administrative Offices on December 8, 2022, in Ashburn, VA. The Loudoun County Public Schools board fired Superintendent Scott Ziegler shortly after the release of a state grand jury report that criticized school leaders for their handling of two sexual assaults by the same student in May and October of 2021. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Dr. Daniel Smith, L, takes his place on the board after being appointed interim superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools at an emergency board meeting at LCPS Administrative Offices on December 8, 2022, in Ashburn, Virginia. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In his defense, “The school district says Brooks wasn’t following the protocol they needed from her in order for the issue to be addressed,” NBC Washington reported:

The defense says Brooks’ contract wasn’t renewed because they believe she violated school policy and possibly federal student privacy laws when she admittedly forwarded internal emails about the situation to a private email account.

“Ziegler is scheduled to stand trial early next year for allegedly giving false information to a publication,” NBC reported.

RELATED VIDEO — Loudoun County Teacher Resigns Over District’s “Highly Politicized” Critical Race Theory “Agendas”:

Loudoun County Public Schools

In December 2022, Breitbart News reported on the Grand Jury’s investigation into the transgender assaults:

Loudoun County Public Schools was derelict in its duty to students and failed to cooperate with a special grand jury investigation, according to Monday’s grand jury report.

The special grand jury was empaneled by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) in response to national outrage at the school district for what appeared to be the sexual assault cover-ups of two female students by the same male “gender fluid” student.

In May and October of 2021, the male student sexually assaulted two female students in the district. The perpetrator was allowed merely to change schools after the initial assault — at Stone Bridge High School — where the skirt-clad male sodomized a ninth-grade girl.

Since the attacks, a wave of citizen protests has curbed transgender advocacy in many K-12 schools across the nation. The donor-backed GOP has taken up the emotional issue, even as it struggles against the growing economic populism of most Republican voters.

