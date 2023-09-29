Transgender Assault Scandal: Loudoun School Chief Guilty of Retaliation

A jury has delivered a guilty verdict on Friday in the trial of the school superintendent at the center of the 2021 transgender assault and rape scandal in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The scandal erupted after a parent revealed that a supposedly transgender youth had attacked girls at two schools. The resulting drama helped elect Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).

WATCH — Loudoun County School Board Meeting Erupts over Apparent Sexual Assault Coverup:

LCPS Board Meetings / Vimeo

The guilty verdict against Superintendent Scott Ziegler was not directly related to the transgender assaults.

Instead, Ziegler was found guilty of retaliating against teacher Erin Brooks after she complained about sexual assaults by another youth, who is an autistic boy.

“Justice has finally been served in Loudoun County,” said a September 29 statement by elected Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares:

Nearly two years ago, Loudoun County Public Schools and the Loudoun County School Board were thrown into the public spotlight for all the wrong reasons. One of the casualties of their neglect and mismanagement led to the retaliatory firing of a dedicated and caring school teacher. Today, my office brought a measure of justice for [teacher] Erin Brooks.

In his defense, “The school district says Brooks wasn’t following the protocol they needed from her in order for the issue to be addressed,” NBC Washington reported:

The defense says Brooks’ contract wasn’t renewed because they believe she violated school policy and possibly federal student privacy laws when she admittedly forwarded internal emails about the situation to a private email account.

“Ziegler is scheduled to stand trial early next year for allegedly giving false information to a publication,” NBC reported.

RELATED VIDEO — Loudoun County Teacher Resigns Over District’s “Highly Politicized” Critical Race Theory “Agendas”:

Loudoun County Public Schools

In December 2022, Breitbart News reported on the Grand Jury’s investigation into the transgender assaults:

Loudoun County Public Schools was derelict in its duty to students and failed to cooperate with a special grand jury investigation, according to Monday’s grand jury report. The special grand jury was empaneled by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) in response to national outrage at the school district for what appeared to be the sexual assault cover-ups of two female students by the same male “gender fluid” student. In May and October of 2021, the male student sexually assaulted two female students in the district. The perpetrator was allowed merely to change schools after the initial assault — at Stone Bridge High School — where the skirt-clad male sodomized a ninth-grade girl.

Since the attacks, a wave of citizen protests has curbed transgender advocacy in many K-12 schools across the nation. The donor-backed GOP has taken up the emotional issue, even as it struggles against the growing economic populism of most Republican voters.