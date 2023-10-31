The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advising parents of young children to throw out WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches because of “extremely high concentrations of lead” discovered in the product.

The FDA released its advisory on Oct. 28 after a developing investigation in North Carolina linked consumption of the WanaBana cinnamon fruit puree to four children with elevated blood levels of lead, indicating potential acute lead toxicity. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) also analyzed multiple lots of the product and found extremely high concentrations of lead that could result in acute toxicity, according to the FDA.

“WanaBana has agreed to voluntarily recall all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches regardless of expiration” date, the agency wrote. The pouches are sold across the United States and “through multiple retailers, including Sam’s Club, Amazon, and Dollar Tree.”

SAFETY ALERT: FDA advises parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches to toddlers and young children because of elevated #lead levels https://t.co/IoyWFLvWgd — FDA FOOD (Ctr for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition) (@FDAfood) October 28, 2023

“The FDA is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to children because the product may contain elevated levels of lead. Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test,” the agency advised.

“The FDA is continuing to work with state officials and the firm, collecting additional information, and taking steps to remove all contaminated product from the market,” the agency continued.

The FDA also listed signs and symptoms of lead toxicity, and noted that “lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status.”

“Protecting children from exposure to lead is important to lifelong good health. Lead exposure in children is often difficult to see. Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms,” according to the agency. “If there’s suspicion that a child may have been exposed to lead,” the FDA continued, “parents should talk to their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test. Although lead can only be diagnosed through clinical testing, signs and symptoms of lead toxicity vary based on exposure.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.