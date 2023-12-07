A Secret Santa in eastern Idaho is making the season even brighter for neighbors in need this Christmas.

In his article on Thursday, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton shared the story of 74-year-old Karen, who is still working a job to make it in life.

She endured quadruple bypass surgery in 2015 and had to leave her job at a potato plant because it was too taxing on her body and health.

According to VeryWell Health, quadruple bypass surgery “is an open-heart surgical procedure that is done to improve blood flow to the heart muscle.”

She now works at a local O’Reilly Auto Parts store and has refused to allow her other health issues to become a problem. In addition, Karen, who is a licensed cosmetologist, sometimes visits her older sister to do her hair while also making time to sew quilts for other people to enjoy.

Meanwhile, her 2008 Chevrolet Impala always needs to be fixed, and she must sit on a pillow to drive because the seat is stuck in place.