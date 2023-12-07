A Secret Santa in eastern Idaho is making the season even brighter for neighbors in need this Christmas.
In his article on Thursday, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton shared the story of 74-year-old Karen, who is still working a job to make it in life.
She endured quadruple bypass surgery in 2015 and had to leave her job at a potato plant because it was too taxing on her body and health.
According to VeryWell Health, quadruple bypass surgery “is an open-heart surgical procedure that is done to improve blood flow to the heart muscle.”
She now works at a local O’Reilly Auto Parts store and has refused to allow her other health issues to become a problem. In addition, Karen, who is a licensed cosmetologist, sometimes visits her older sister to do her hair while also making time to sew quilts for other people to enjoy.
Meanwhile, her 2008 Chevrolet Impala always needs to be fixed, and she must sit on a pillow to drive because the seat is stuck in place.
When Secret Santa learned of Karen’s situation, he sent Eaton and his team to give her an updated vehicle that will make her life much easier.
Karen was flabbergasted when the group showed up at her workplace. It took her a moment to find words because emotions overwhelmed her.
“Are you kidding me? Who did this?” she asked Eaton once she realized the gift was a car. Eaton told her, “It’s a secret!”
“Thank you ever so much. Oh, I can’t believe this,” Karen added.
When she slid into the driver’s seat of the car, it was a perfect fit. She said, ‘Thank you so much. Thank you, Secret Santa. This is a little overwhelming. I’m so grateful.”
Social media users commented on the touching scene, one person writing, “Merry Christmas to a beautiful lady.”
“Truly deserved this and you can see how grateful she is. Thank you secret Santa you definitely blessed her,” another person wrote.
