A special group of elves is helping a Secret Santa in eastern Idaho make Christmas brighter for neighbors in need.

In his article Tuesday, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton shared the story of a woman named Charla.

The grandmother has a full-time job but also makes sure her granddaughter, who has cerebral palsy, has everything she needs to live a full life by caring for her around the clock when she is not at work.

According to the Mayo Clinic, cerebral palsy “is a group of conditions that affect movement and posture,” adding, “It’s caused by damage that occurs to the developing brain, most often before birth.”

Charla underwent hip surgery a few months ago. To make things more difficult, her dryer has been broken since spring. The grandmother needs one because her beloved granddaughter uses lots of clothes and blankets that need to be washed and dried often.

Charla has been doing the chore by hand since the machine broke.

When Secret Santa heard about her situation, he sent Eaton and his team to Charla’s workplace to tell her she was going to receive an updated washing machine, dryer, and $2,000 in gift cards for groceries and other items she might need.

Eaton said Charla recently told a friend, “I believe God blesses you when the time is right.” He then added, “Well, God is going to bless her today, thanks to our Secret Santa.”

Charla was shocked to see Eaton and his team, she said, “Oh, my gosh. Thank you!” while opening the box containing the gift cards.

When she realized she would also be getting a washer and dryer, she was extremely excited and told Eaton she has been hanging wet laundry all over the house to dry.

“Merry Christmas! Thank you, Secret Santa. God bless you,” she said.

Social media users were moved by her response, one person writing, “What a welcomed relief in this thoughtful gift. Bless her heart.”

“So beautiful. You guys are doing such wonderful work. Sending you all the warmest of wishes for this special time of the year,” another person commented.