A fisherman is still reeling from his recent catch at Florida’s Jacksonville Beach that has people wide-eyed.

Owen Prior heads up First Coast Surf Fishing, a group that helps people catch some of the sunshine state’s biggest coastal fish. But when he wrangled a 12-foot tiger shark on Mother’s Day, he realized it was his biggest catch yet in that area, Fox 35 reported on Friday.

The battle between the man and the giant creature lasted nearly 25 minutes, and Prior said he released it afterwards. However, he did not forget to take a photo with his catch:

He explained, “I’ve caught hundreds of sharks up to a 14’ hammerhead, but that was my personal best tiger shark. I got the hook out by hand and released the shark with tons of energy in less than two minutes.”

According to 10 Tampa Bay, Prior caught the shark approximately 400 yards away from the pier. He and the others with him were not trying to catch sharks, but the creature simply took the bait, the outlet said:

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, tiger sharks are commonly found throughout the state in habitats such as river mouths, shallow bays, and open oceans.

The agency offered additional information regarding the sharks:

Voracious feeders that will eat just about anything. Stomach contents have been reported to include sea turtles, many species of bony fish, marine birds, other sharks, porpoises, skates, rays, conchs, crabs, and garbage (for example, pieces of coal and wood, burlap bags, small barrels, cans). … Prohibited from commercial or recreational harvest in Florida state waters. Valuable commercial species in U.S. federal waters, with marketable flesh, hide, fins, and liver. Tiger sharks are second only to the great white shark in the number of bites on humans worldwide.

After his adventure, Prior said, “All in all, it was a great experience having the ability to feel the power of a large shark like that and even better being able to safely remove the hook and watch her swim away back into the abyss with a free meal.”