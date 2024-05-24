More than 100 people are ill due to what officials said Thursday is a salmonella outbreak among backyard poultry across 29 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 109 people have been sickened and 33 hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, noting the investigation status of the case is active:

“Any backyard poultry can carry Salmonella germs that can make you sick. Always take steps to stay healthy around your flock,” the agency warned, adding that backyard poultry, including chickens and ducks, can carry salmonella germs even if they appear to be healthy and clean.

These germs spread in areas where the animals live, and “you can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing Salmonella germs,” the CDC explained.

The agency urged people to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching the animals or anything in their environment.

The CDC also provided a map to show where those who became ill live. Click here to view the map.

“This outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella,” the agency noted.

According to 5 News, the outbreak has significantly affected Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri:

The CDC is hopeful the recent outbreak does not grow to be as bad as an instance in 2020 when more than 1,700 fell ill and one person died, Fox 32 reported Thursday.

Severe symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, high fever, vomiting, stomach cramps, and signs of dehydration that include dry mouth and dizziness.

Symptoms are normally detected six hours to six days after a person swallows the bacteria, the CDC’s website stated, adding, “Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days,” but children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems may experience more severe symptoms that require medical attention.