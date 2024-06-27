Brazilian Female Bodybuilder, 36, Dies Suddenly of Blood Clot

A Brazilian women’s bodybuilding star died suddenly at 36 after suffering a blood clot just weeks before she was set to compete.

Cíntia Goldani of Rio Grande do Sul tragically died on Wednesday from a pulmonary embolism, the Daily Mail reported.

Musclecontest International, the host of the July 20 Musclecontest Brasil event that Goldani was slated to participate in, said that the blood clot came after a bout with pneumonia.

“With great pain and sadness, I hereby inform you of the passing of Professional Figure Athlete @cintiagoldanipro due to complications from pneumonia,” the bodybuilding organization stated in an Instagram post.

“Cíntia was an angel in the form of a human being. God needed reinforcement in heaven,” the statement continued. “She will never be forgotten by the MuscleContest family.”

Goldani, described as a “rising star in the Figure division,” only began her professional bodybuilding career in 2021 “but made a great impression early on,” according to Generation Iron Fitness Network.

A clip of her professional debut shows her flexing her impressive muscles.

She was also a presenter for Musclecontest’s female figure category.

Her final Instagram post to more than 22,000 followers was a video of her working hard in the gym, preparing for the upcoming competition.

“My condolences to the family, she was an enlightened person and inspired many people,” one fan commented.

Gustavo Cesar, Goldani’s partner and fellow bodybuilder, posted a picture of her standing in front of an Inside Out 2 movie poster, saying, “This is the last photo I have of you on my cell phone, and this is how I want to remember you forever!”

“Smiling happily and with this wonderful energy, you were the best human being I knew in the world,” Cesar wrote in a long, heartfelt caption.

Previous photos shared on the couple’s four-month anniversary in April show the happy pair’s huge muscles.

“That smile will last forever. Thank you for making her happy and being able to share that energy she gives off. I know that she is rejoicing up there and watching over you,” fellow bodybuilder Pablo Duranti wrote to Cesar.